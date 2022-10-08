Australian Man, Pronounced Dead, May Have Been Alive When Sent To Morgue: Doctor

A disturbing piece of news suggests that an Australian man died struggling to get out of a body bag after he was declared dead and sent to the mortuary while still alive. 55-year-old Kevin Reid was in palliative care at Rockingham hospital in Perth where the incident occurred. According to Business News, no doctor was called to certify the death and it was a nurse who pronounced Kevin dead and sent him to the morgue.

However, the following day, a doctor asked to certify the death made a disturbing discovery. There was ample evidence to suggest that Kevin had struggled to get out of the body bag he was placed in and had died hours after he had been sent to the morgue. According to the Business News report, his eyes were open, there was fresh blood on his gown and he lay in a different position than he was put in in the morgue.

“I believe the fresh blood from a new skin tear, arm position and eye signs were inconsistent with a person who was post-mortem on arrival at the morgue," the doctor wrote in his report to the coroner.

The doctor has also made certain allegations against the hospital in front of the coroner. According to him, when the hospital realised that their blunder had resulted in the death of Kevin, they tried to convince him to backdate the death certificate as a cover up but he refused.

As a result, the death certificate has a September 6 date while Kevin’s family was told by the hospital that he died on September 5. It was this inconsistency that brought the entire matter to light. The doctor has now quit the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, according to a spokesman for the state coroner’s office even while health Services chief executive Paul Forden said Thursday that an experienced nurse assessed the man on September 5 and found no signs of life.

