Australian Model Fined Rs 1.43 Lakh After Failing to Declare Subway Sandwich at Airport

An Australian model was fined $2,664 (approximately Rs 2.13 lakh) for carrying a Subway sandwich in flight without declaring it in customs. Sharing the bizarre incident in a TikTok video, Perth-based Jessica Lee said that she was given a hefty penalty while returning home from Singapore. She purchased the chicken and lettuce sandwich past customs check at the Singaporean airport and intended to finish it up on her flight, reported indy100.com

However, she could eat only half of it and was caught by the Australian customs officials for failing to declare the chicken and lettuce on the sandwich. Lee said that it was an honest mistake as she thought declarations on flights are only for carry-ons and luggage, so she didn’t tick off chicken or lettuce.

“I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches for the flight, which they’re more than happy with," Lee said in the video while adding that the penalty comes at a time when she is unemployed and struggling to pay her rent. Lee quit her job for the Singapore trip.

She has 28 days to pay the fine; she also has her rent payment due.

The hefty fine Lee has received is related to Australia’s strict biosecurity laws which she breached by failing to declare what she was travelling with on her Incoming Passenger Card.

The video soon went viral garnering thousand of views and a flood of comments.

Reacting to the video, users said that Lee should have been given a warning. “Bruh, surely they could have given you a warning. It’s not like you were purposely importing it," wrote one user while another suggested she should contest the fine legally. Replying to the comments, Lee said that she will have to pay up the fine as she doesn’t suffer a language barrier like other foreign travellers who are let go with a warning.

A third user shared their experience of being fined $400 for just carrying a handful of grapes while crossing the border from Sydney to Adelaide.

