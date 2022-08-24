Australian PM Cheered for Chugging Beer at Concert Amid Sanna Marin Criticism

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was seen chugging a beer at a Gangs of Youth concert in Sydney and was applauded for the same. Needless to say, it paints a contrasting picture to how Finland’s PM Sanna Marin has been treated on all quarters after videos of her drinking and dancing at a private party went viral. In case of Albanese, he was seen chugging a beer at the concert as fellow attendees clapped and cheered him on. At one point, the Australian Prime Minister also stands up and gestures towards the concertgoers and gets further cheering.

People called out the double standards in the response towards Albanese and Marin. Currently, Marin is also being criticised on social media for some other photos and clips that have surfaced as well.

Sanna Marin had to take a drugs test to “clear up suspicions" and has tested negative, reported AFP. The video leaked last week showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities that stirred up a furor and a barrage of criticism across the world. Some interpreted comments heard on the video as referring to drugs. The matter was hotly debated on social media and strongly denied by the Marin, the report added.

Many Finnish women started posting videos of themselves partying with the hashtag “Solidarity with Sanna" and tagged her on them after the sexist line of criticism against Marin.

