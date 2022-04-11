Australian PM Prepares PM Modi's Favourite Dish 'Khichdi' to Celebrate New Trade Ties

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 9 made a series of Indian dishes, and all the curries were inspired from the state of Gujarat. Well, you might be wondering what the occasion was? Morrison was celebrating the signing of the new India-Australia trade pact. In his post, the Australian PM mentioned that the curries he picked to cook were from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s homestate Gujarat, and also underlined the importance of the bilateral relationship between Canberra and New Delhi.

Morrison shared a snap that featured him, wearing an apron, standing in his kitchen, and a glimpse of the dishes he cooked. Posting the picture, he wrote, “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat province," Morrison further highlighted that he has also made PM Modi’s favourite dish, Khichdi.

For people wondering how the dish tastes, Morrison assured them that the meal received a green signal from his family. “Jen (his wife), girls and mum all approve," he stated in the caption.

Let’s learn a little more about the deal that got signed between India and Australia, following which PM Morrison made Indian cuisines. The deal which has been termed a “watershed moment for India-Australia relations" by PM Modi, was signed earlier this week. The deal will take the bilateral trade between the two countries from $27 billion to $45-50 billion in the upcoming five years, as 95 percent of Indian goods such as leather, jewellery, sports products, and textiles will get duty free access in the Australian market.

The signing of the pact marks another milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

