Australian Sailor Falls from Boat, Swims 17 km in Shark-Infested Panama to Cheat Death

An Australian sailor, after falling from a boat in Panama waters, swam 17km through the shark-infested waters in pitch dark, and survived to tell the tale. Not to mention, John Deer had no safety equipment such as a life jacket. Back in 2019, John was out on a trip to sail around the world. He was fishing in Panama’s San Blas Islands when he fell overboard and was left stranded at a ‘shark point’. The matter got only worse as his boat was on auto pilot mode so it sailed away. Now, John was alone in the waters at night, with no safety equipment at his disposal.

John has shared that though at first he was convinced that he would die as it was 5 pm and no one knew he was in Panama, moments later the sailor switched to survival mode to cheat death. “I struggled with the realisation of my imminent death for a few minutes not wanting to accept what seemed my inevitable fate, so I decided to give up that idea and determined to swim for shore," he wrote down in a post on GoFundMe, a fundraiser organised by one of his friends, Fou Ruesch.

John added that he has talked about the incident to many fellow sailors. He mentioned that when he saw his boat, home and safety sailing away from him, he was 9 nautical miles offshore which is about 17km. Notably, John wasn’t someone who used to swim long distances. The sailor shared that he wouldn’t attempt to swim 200m let alone 17km, but at times, he prepared his mind to give it a go. “What other option did I have? Just give up and drown," he wrote, adding that he stayed calm and conserved his energy.

John followed a routine of alternating breaststroke and back frog stroke, and used the straight side of the moon as a navigation aid.

The sailor mentions that though he is glad to have survived, he is also a bit sad for not being able to continue the journey back to Australia as a part of his sailing trip.

