Australian School Supports Teen Girl Identifying As a Cat, Allows Her to Act Like a Feline

A teenage school girl in Australia is reportedly allowed to act like a feline during her classes. Deemed ‘phenomenally bright’, the young girl identifies herself as a cat, according to the Herald Sun. The private school seemingly has no objections to her being non-verbal as long as it doesn’t create any distraction for her fellow classmates. As per the portal, the Melbourne private school stated that their students were displaying a range of identity and mental health issues.

The statement added the institution takes into account professional advice as well as the well-being of their student. “Our approach is always unique to the student and we will take into account professional advice and the wellbeing of the student," said the school, stated the portal. A source close to the girl’s family also told Herald Sun that there is no specific protocol for students who identify as animals, however, as long as it doesn’t disrupt the functioning of the institution, the school has decided to remain supportive.

“No one seems to have a protocol for students identifying as animals, but the approach has been that if it doesn’t disrupt the school, everyone is being supportive," said the insider. The school in question did not comment or confirm the young girl’s behaviour in their statement but explained that their staff’s approach is to stay supportive while dealing with psychological issues.

Notably, this isn’t the first incident of a student identifying as an animal that has come into the limelight. Previously, a group of four female students in Brisbane reportedly walked on all four limbs and were seen cutting holes in their uniforms for making room for their tails. It is claimed that the group of youngsters identified themselves as either foxes or cats.

