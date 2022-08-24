Australian Woman Bitten By Redback Spider In 2014 Is Still Being Treated; Here's Why

A 28-year-old woman named Jenna Allen, living in Victoria, Australia, was busy helping people during the 2014 floods. In the storm, she put her hand in a box and suddenly something bit her. She noticed that a redback spider was present in the box. This spider is also known as the Australian Black Widow and it is quite poisonous.

As soon as the spider bites the woman’s left hand, in no time she starts crying, which was followed by loose motions with vomiting. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for an immediate check-up but there was no anti-venom for this spider available in the hospital, says a Daily Star report from 2014.

Advertisement

She was immediately shifted to another hospital, where she was kept in the ICU. After getting the primary treatment here, she was admitted to Bendigo Hospital in Victoria where her treatment went on for two months and her skin was grafted. But the surprise came a year after this surgery, a mosquito bite-like mark emerged on her skin.

Gradually the wound grew and the scar burst after a time. Seeing this, she immediately consulted a doctor and he said that cancer cells have started to form and they are spreading on her hand. Her hands look like they are rotten.

The most difficult thing is that even after being insured, the cost of this treatment is so high that she is struggling with it. You will be surprised to know that her treatment is still underway.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here