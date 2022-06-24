Australian Woman Can't Inherit Father's Rs 100 Cr Fortune Unless She...

Imagine being heir to property worth almost Rs 100 crore and still being broke! Sounds unrealistic but that is exactly what fate had in store for Clare Brown from Australia. Her story is right out of some comedy drama flick where her father’s will restricts her from inheriting the $12 million (Rs 93 crore) fortune that should have gone to her. Currently living off welfare, Clare can only exercise her right over her father’s property once she fulfils her father’s dying wish. The wish is simple and yet not so easy for her, which is getting a permanent job.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Clare is now contesting her father’s will in court after being blocked access to the funds by her trust. “Give me what is rightfully mine. I am suffering. Can you please stop ‘with the whole me getting a job’? It’s not happening. I am broke constantly and can’t do anything about it," Clare pleaded with her family.

Advertisement

Clare says a permanent job is ruled out for her since she suffers from Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and high-functioning autism. She has maintained that these disabilities prevent her from taking up a job as she cannot even learn how to drive and, in her own words, has the attention span of a gnat.

Claire, who presently lives with her wife Lauren and a year-old daughter in Mount Druitt of Sydney, had over the years received a Rs 40,000 allowance weekly from his stockbroker father Chris before he died in January this year. However, even during that period, Clare claims that Chris often cut her off and financially abused her.

Clare has said that she often struggles to perform even normal daily tasks and that she will never be able to get a job. Being dubbed as the ‘broke millionaire’ for her fate, Clare hopes that contesting her father’s will in court will help her claim what is rightfully hers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.