Australian Woman Filmed Planting Kiss Marks on Men's White T-shirts in Bar in Viral Video

Netizens slammed a woman on social media for planting kiss marks on shirts of unsuspecting men at a nightclub. The video which was originally shared on TikTok by a user named Little Want, showed this self-proclaimed ‘lipstick bandit’ applying red lipstick before planting kiss marks on the back of men wearing white shirts at a crowded bar in Australia’s Sydney during the St Patrick’s Day celebration, reported Wales Online. The act was recorded on camera by the woman’s friends while navigated through the heavily crowded bar. While the partygoer was seen laughing as she walked through the crowd without the victims realizing anything, netizens weren’t’ quite pleased with the act.

Reacting to the now-viral video which has received over 6 million views on TikTok, users slammed the woman for potentially ruining the relationships of the men seen in the video. Calling the woman’s behaviour completely inappropriate, users said that the lipstick stains could lead to the men’s partner thinking that they had been cheating.

The clip was later re-shared on multiple social media platforms.

Watch it here:

Reacting to the clip, a user said that the video showed a ‘double standard’ and claimed that if a man had done something similar, it would have invited legal trouble. Stating that the woman was harassing the men at the bar, another user stated that she should face consequences

“This is cheap, that’s not funny at all!," wrote a user in his reaction while another commented, “This girl should be arrested by police, she is making problems in family which may lead to divorce."

Some people also defended the woman’s action and said that it was done as a prank without meaning any harm.

However, the original poster of the video didn’t seem to be bothered about the uproar over the clip, While the original TikTik video has been flooded with over 70,000 comments, she ignored the negative reaction and pinned a comment sharing the shade of the lipstick used in the video.

What are your thoughts on the viral clip?

