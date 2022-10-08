Australian Woman Set to Donate Her Uterus to Daughter So She Can Get Pregnant Again

Mothers are known for their unconditional love. They can to any extent for their child and this story of an Australian woman donating her uterus to her daughter is a testament to this fact. The daughter, identified as Kirsty Bryant, reportedly underwent hard labour during the delivery of her first child back in 2021. According to the podcast I’ve Got News For You, the delivery was followed by an emergency hysterectomy owing to the post-partum haemorrhage the woman faced.

The surgery left the 29-year-old with no possibility of conceiving again. While she yearned to become pregnant again it was her mother, Michelle, who came to her rescue. During the podcast, Kirsty explained that the process of surrogacy, fostering, and adoption is a lengthy process. For surrogacy, every state has a law of its own. She stated, “In Australia, if a woman can’t carry a pregnancy, they can try surrogacy, and obviously there’s fostering and adoption. Unfortunately, in Australia, it is a very long and lengthy process to go through surrogacy each state has its own laws. I did some research into surrogacy and spoke to a fertility specialist. But I just felt like it probably wasn’t for us at this stage."

According to Mirror, it was during her research that the 29-year-old learned about the clinical trials of a uterus transplant. When she made some inquiries, she decided to take help from her mother to ask if she could be her donor. Her mother instantly decided to help her, but she had her own doubts about the procedure. Michelle said, “Sure if that’s what you want. I will help you.”

“I will get to watch my daughter become a mother again. It’s just amazing. I’m excited to see what the future holds for us," she added.

If the transplant is successful, Kirsty will potentially be pregnant again and give birth to another baby. Reportedly, 70 uterus transplants have been performed in the world of which 40 have been successful so far. A representative at the Royal Hospital in Sydney, where the transplant surgery will be performed, and a gynaecologist, stated, “This is different to other forms of organ transplants as it's a temporary transplant which usually lasts around five years — enough time to allow a woman to have children."

