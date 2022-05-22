Australians Turned up to Vote in their Underwear, Here is Why

Australian elections have been garnering lots of media attention due to several reasons but this one reason comes as the most bizarre one. People were seen voting wearing just their underwear. No, this was not because of the hot weather but because of a PR campaign by the swimwear brand, Budgy Smuggler. A post shared on their Instagram account earlier this week stated, “The election is coming in hot and while we don’t mind who you vote for, we do want you to exercise your constitutional right to vote without pants on." After this, they promised a free pair, in the form of a $65 voucher, to voters who put a picture of them in their underwear and post it on social media with the hashtag #SmugglersDecide.

Sharing images of people in their swimwear, the brand wrote, “It’s gonna be an expensive election day at Budgy Smuggler. We expected maybe a few people would take up the offer to vote in smugglers for a free pair… we’re up to 100 and it’s only 11am." The brand further confirmed that the vouchers would be sent to these participants.

Meanwhile, Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese defeated Scott Morrison in the national elections and vowed to make the country a renewable energy “superpower". Albanese will be sworn in on Monday as the Prime Minister after his Labour Party clinched its first electoral win since 2007.

Addressing his supporters in Sydney after outgoing Prime Minister Morrison conceded defeat, Albanese said that the Australian people have voted for change and he is humbled by this victory. members of his government team

“We can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," the center-left Labor Party leader, who has promised to ramp up action to stem climate change, was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.

