Australia's Intimidating Field Set Against England in Epic Test is Photo Worth Framing

England’s tail wagged and wagged they did. If you have just tuned in on the Internet and casually scrolled past a cricket photo that looks straight out of a bait-y YouTube video thumbnail, you have been mistaken. After a 3-0 Ashes win, Australia closed in on making it 4-0 at the SCG on Sunday in a nail-biting Test and quite literally at that. During the final moments of the Fourth Test, where Australia needed only two wickets to bring home yet another sweeping victory, England’s 9,10,11 namely Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, and Jimmy Anderson held on to their nerves on Day 5. While Steve Smith managed to scalp Leach amid a roaring home crowd, it was an unorthodox field set during Nathan Lyon and Smith’s respective overs that pretty much became the poster for the SCG Test.

With an entire (almost) Australian unit planted in one frame with lone two English batters, the photo of the close-set fielders during the epic moments was circulated far and wide on social media.

Advertisement

As England were battling on the field, all-rounder Ben Stokes‘ reaction to the final tense moments had fans collectively go “same."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.