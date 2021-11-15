Australia's T20 World Cup Win Had Indians Cheering Them on With Memes

Australia registered a comprehensive 8 wicket win over New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to clinch their first T20 World Cup title. Aussies chased down the formidable target of 173 with 7 balls to spare, as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner laid the foundation of the historic win with brilliant half-centuries which took away the game from New Zealand’s reach. While Marsh remained unbeaten on 77, which included 4 sixes and 6 four, Warner smashed 3 sixes and 4 fours before getting dismissed on 53 runs. Finally, Glenn Maxwell hit a boundary at the end to seal the victory for his team.

While the Aussies scripted history on the field, netizens flooded social media with hilarious memes to mark an end to the tournament.

Marsh and Warner didn’t allow any New Zealand bowlers to settle on the Dubai track as they took charge over almost everyone from the Kiwi attack. However, Trent Boult castled Warner which pulled him back to become the leading run-scorer of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He finished the tournament with 289 runs in 7 matches, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam topped the list with 303 runs in 6 games.

Marsh also scripted history in the summit clash as he hit the fastest fifty in the men’s T20 World Cup final’s history. Marsh completed his fifty in just 31 balls as he surpassed Kane Williamson who also achieved the feat in the same clash, by hitting it on 32 balls in the first innings.

