Austria Man Confuses Brake Pedal for Accelerator, Drives Lamborghini into Lake

In an expensive and unfortunate incident, a man in Austria accidentally drove his Lamborghini into a lake after he confused the brake pedal in the car for its accelerator. The man had dropped off his friend and was trying to reverse park when the accident happened and the car sank 50 feet into the water. According to an AryNews report, it took firefighters three hours to fish out the expensive car from the lake in Mondsee. The rescue operation involved efforts from fire crews, a tow truck as well as a crane. An image of the car was shared by local police on Twitter.

While sharing the image of the retrieved car on the micro-blogging platform, local police used the opportunity to add some humour to the situation and said that the owner of the car might have been auditioning for the role of Daniel Craig’s replacement as James Bond.

It also recalled the famous Lotus Esprit that could turn into a submersible in the 007 film, ‘The Spy Who Loved Me.’

Fortunately, the 31-year-old driver was safe as he swam back to the shore safely with minor injuries.

A few months back, a teenage driver in the United States ended up crashing her car into a house as she tried to save a squirrel that came across the road while driving. What made the incident even more interesting was that the house the woman crashed into was a historic home that belonged to the 16th US president Abraham Lincoln’s ancestors in Hingham, Massachusetts.

According to pictures shared by Hingham Police Department on Twitter the vehicle, a 2014 Audi Q7 had crashed into the house. With its front part inside one of the rooms of the house, the picture showed how the accident had caused quite a bit of destruction.

In a press release, the Hingham Police Department said that the occupants inside the house and the driver were not injured. The official statement further mentioned that the driver said she swerved the vehicle to avoid a squirrel in the road and drove off to the right side of the road. The vehicle ran over the sidewalk, and into the front of the house as the woman swerved the steering wheel to save the squirrel. The police statement also said that half of the car entered the home. The driver was a 19-year-old woman, who was alone in the car. The police also issued a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes.

