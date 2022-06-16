Auto Driver Asking Passenger 'Login Kabka Hai' While Stuck in Traffic is 'Peak Bengaluru'

In a recent incident, a Bengaluru-based passenger shared the conversation he had with his auto driver on his way to office. The auto driver informed the passenger that he had to get CNG refilled on the way. After getting stuck in traffic, the passenger told the driver to speed up. The auto driver’s response made the passenger say, “Peak Bengaluru". The auto driver asked him, “Login kabka hai?." Taking to Twitter, the man shared his experience through an image of the auto. “As soon as I board my morning auto to work, riding partner tells me we’ll have to stop for CNG on the way. I was fine with it, so we started the ride. After the mad traffic on the way, I asked him to drive straight to the drop location because I was late," he wrote. “Today’s @peakbengaluru update," he captioned the image.

Since being shared, the image has garnered tons of reactions. “Thank God I don’t have to bear this kinda crap anymore. Happy to be free from the rat race. Now all I do is think what should I do and where should I travel," wrote a person. Another wrote, “Why you people are taking it so exited about this word Even auto drivers has more knowledge of using these words than IT people Note - There work may be physically different, but they are earning 2 times more that IT employees." The image is also being Retweeted by Tweeples.

Meanwhile, recently a Tweet got viral where a user has amusingly taken a dig at the poor traffic situation in Bangalore. The user, Shrikant, shared a picture with text reading “My friend in Bangalore is planning to sell the 3rd, 4th, and 5th gear of his car." The text further read that the gears are totally unused and in “showroom condition". For those who didn’t get the pun, the user was jocularly highlighting the hardship that Bangaloreans have to face due to traffic jams. He suggested that the traffic is so bad that vehicles don’t get to pick up speed and no need arises to shift to higher gears.

