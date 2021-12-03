Agra Auto Driver Returns Bag With Rs 75K, Gold to Man Who Forgot it at Railway Station

Forgetting your valuables in public transportation is the worst nightmare ever. If it’s a huge amount of cash or jewellery, in most cases, you may kiss it goodbye, as hopes of recovering it are almost nil. Honesty is a rare trait in the current rat race of the world, but a selfless act by an auto driver in Agra has won over the internet. Vinod Yadav, a rickshaw driver, spotted a trolley bag with gold ornaments and cash at the gate of Agra Cantt Railway Station and reported it to the Government Railway Police (GRP). As per PTI, the bag had golden bangles, a ring, a pair of anklets, Rs 75000, and clothes. On Wednesday, Vinod came across the unattended bag and handed it to the authorities concerned, said Sushil Kumar, Sub Inspector at GRP, Agra Cantt Police Station.

The bag was traced back to Biri Singh, who resides at Mursan in Hathras district. He had reportedly got on the Shridham Super Fast Express Train from Bhopal and had disembarked at Agra Cantt. Biri was identified via contact details that were found from the bag and was called to the station to return the items. The police had reportedly got in touch with Biri’s relatives, who in turn informed him. The bag was handed over after completing all formalities to Biri, who expressed his gratitude to the driver and police.

Vinod has been working from near the station for several years and he believed that it was his duty to return the bag to its rightful owner. "I felt very good after returning the trolley bag of the passenger. In past as well, passengers left their belongings, but rickshaw drivers had returned them to the passengers safely," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Biri was also left relieved and shocked at the same time that he got his bag with a huge amount of cash and valuables back with nothing reported missing. He appreciated the efforts of Vinod and GRP officers.

In a similar instance of kindness, a 54-year-old autorickshaw driver returned a bag containing Rs 2.6 lakh to a passenger in Bengaluru, and was rewarded with Rs 8,000 in cash.

