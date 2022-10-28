Auto Rickshaws Set Highest Altitude Drive Record at 19,024 Feet on Umling La Pass

A world record for the highest altitude drive for a motorised three-wheeled vehicle was ultimately set by two competing teams in an auto rickshaw challenge. The auto rickshaws ascended to the peak of Umling La Pass – the highest motorable road in the world – at an altitude of 19,024 feet as part of the Rickshaw Run (Himalayan Edition).

The Canadian team, consisting of Priya Singh and Greg Harris, and the Swiss team, consisting of Michele Daryanani and Nevena Lazarevic, had to drive their auto rickshaws 2,300 kilometres from Jaisalmer to Leh as part of The Adventurists’ challenge. The teams were given the start and finish lines, but beyond that, they were on their own to complete the drive. For the challenge, the teams were allowed to pick their own path, and they chose to drive to the top of the Umling La Pass en route. According to UPI, they travelled the route at a height of 19,024 feet, which is said to be the greatest altitude at which an auto rickshaw has possibly ever been driven.

Here is the video:

Two auto rickshaws can be seen reaching Umling La Pass, at 19,024 feet, in a video uploaded on YouTube by user Greg Harris. The auto rickshaws set a world record when they ascended to the top of Umling La Pass, the world’s highest motorable road, as part of the Rickshaw Run (Himalayan Edition). A woman can be heard exclaiming in the video, “We made it! We made it!"

Guinness World Records has recognised Umling La Pass as the highest motorable road in the world, a feat made possible by the Indian Border Roads Organisation, which finished construction of the route in 2017.

According to a news release, Harris said of the record, “The road grade climbing to the summit of the pass was so steep that much of the drive could only be done in first gear; however, the Bajaj auto rickshaws were real workhorses and persistently made their way to the top, a drive usually only accomplished by higher powered motorcycles or cars".

