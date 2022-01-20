'Avalkoppam': Solidarity Letters to Kerala Nuns After Franco Mulakkal's Acquittal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was acquitted of the charges of allegedly raping a nun by a Kerala court on January 14. Among several reasons cited for the acquittal was the victim’s inconsistent version of incidents and lack of corroborative evidence in favour of the prosecution. Mulakkal had been accused of raping a nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in Kottayam district between 2014 and 2016 when he was the Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church. On January 19, a journalist, Leena Gita Reghunath, started a Twitter campaign wherein people could “write letters of solidarity to the nuns of Kuravilangad to tell them that we are with them in their fight for justice." Two hashtags have been making the rounds on Twitter ever since: #WithTheNuns and #avalkoppam. The word ‘avalkoppam’ means ‘with her always’.

The hashtags have seen hundreds of handwritten letters posted on Twitter and Instagram, including those from actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal. “Our spontaneous idea of writing letters of solidarity to the Nuns have turned into an outpour of love and support. We are in tears reading the 1K letters in the inbox. The first batch of letters would reach them today. #WithTheNuns #Avalkoppam," Reghunath has since tweeted.

Acquitting Mulakkal on January 14, Additional Sessions Judge G Gopakumar in the order said the victim’s claim that she was raped on 13 occasions under duress cannot be taken reliance on the basis of her solitary testimony. “There is no consistency in the statement of the victim… In view of the inconsistent version of the victim, this court is of the view that she cannot be categorised as a sterling witness. She cannot be categorised as a wholly reliable witness as well," the order said.

Sister Anupama, who was the face of the nun’s years-long fight for justice, said they would challenge the verdict in higher court. “We will continue our stay in the convent and take forward our fight till our sister gets justice. Police and prosecution showed justice to us but we did not get the expected justice from the judiciary," the nun told reporters.

