'Ax the Itch': Elon Musk Takes Dig at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Met Gala Dress

Elon Musk does not hold back. His spats on Twitter, which the tech billionaire now owns, are epic. Musk and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have a history of duels on the social media platform. The Tesla boss has now fired a latest salvo at AOC, as she is popularly known, while replying to a follower. It all began with a user sharing a clip of Musk making faces in front of the cameras at the Met Gala. “My entire net worth is in the hands of this man," said the user sharing the clip.

Advertisement

To which, Musk replied, “Making funny faces at the Met."

Here’s when another user shared a picture of AOC in the outfit that she wore at the Met Gala last year. The Congresswoman from New York wore a white dress with “Tax the Rich" written in bold red. The user, in the caption, wrote, “I am imagining what would happen if you wore this dress to the gala for my own mental amusement."

Musk replied, “Can only read one side. Looks like ‘ax the itch’."

Advertisement

Social media users were quite amused with Musk’s reply. The person who posted the picture replied, “Maybe a variant of the dress that said, “I literally paid 11 billion dollars in taxes’."

Another user was quick to bring out a visual representation to this idea.

One user wrote, “Iconic. So glad this man bought the platform." Last month, Musk, the world’s richest man, brought Twitter for $44 billion.

Advertisement

“Oh man, do we need your humour!" wrote another.

Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a brief exchange on Twitter last week when the politician shared this:

Musk replied, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy."

The Democratic Party leader later clarified that her post was not directed at Musk but Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg. She later deleted that tweet.

One user took a screenshot and posted it on Twitter. According to the screengrab, she had replied, “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok."

Whatever be the case, once thing is certain. Elon Musk and his replies on Twitter are an absolute delight.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.