Axar, Patel, Ravindra, Jadeja: Ashwin's Pic After Test Win Shows How Cricket Unites Us

Mutual respect for each other was a sight witnessed at the Wankhede Stadium where India crushed New Zealand by 372 runs, sealing the two-match Test series by 1-0. Handshakes were thrown around, Indian skipper Virat Kohli embraced GOAT Kane Williamson, and as for the Player of the Series Ravichandran Ashwin, the spinner shared a photograph that proves cricket brings us together- be it the players or the fans showing genuine appreciation for the opponents. “A series win over the world champs ! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. A fab innings by @mayankcricket and great bowling performance by @AjazP . A special thanks to the

@NorthStandGang for their support through the game (sic)," an ecstatic Ashwin wrote on microblogging site Twitter along with a few photographs from the match.

However, there was one that stood out from the rest: Axar Patel was snapped alongside (Ajaz) Patel and on the right (Rachin) Ravindra stood with (Ravindra) Jadeja.

India opted to bat first and a sparkling century from opener Mayank Agarwal (150) helped them to 325-all out. New Zealand managed 62 and 167 in their respective innings. India declared for 276/7 giving the Black Caps a gigantic total of 540 runs to victory.

Earlier, New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel took ten wickets in an innings to become only the third cricketer in the history of the game to achieve the feat. His final scalp was Mohammed Siraj who he had him caught to end the Indian innings for 325 during the second Test in Mumbai. Patel, who was born in the same city, came back to this very venue to achieve the biggest feat of his life. It’s like his life came to a full circle.

Rachin Ravindra, on the other hand, was born to Indian parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa Krishnamurthy, who moved to New Zealand in the early 1990s. Ravindra’s father is a software engineer and also the founder of the Hutt Hawks Club in New Zealand. They currently live in New Zealand’s capital Wellington. Ravindra’s first Rachin is a portmanteau of two Indian batting greats Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

