Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Dialogue Lauded Online Amid 'National Language' Debate

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘Anek’ had its trailer drop and it has garnered applause from all corners. One scene in particular has been going viral amid the “national language" debate that erupted on social media after a Twitter spat between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep. Ajay and Sudeep got into an online argument after Sudeep, in an interview, stated that Hindi was not our national language. Soon after the clip went viral, Ajay tweeted in Hindi, “Hindi is not a national language, then why are movies made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and will always be our mother tongue and national language." However, it all ended well when Sudeep cleared his stance and said that he didn’t mean what Ajay thought.

The spat, however, spurred a raging debate on social media. In this light, Ayushmann’s dialogue in the Anek trailer seemed to strike a chord with many. In it, Ayushmann’s character converses with a man from Telangana and they have a dialogue over Hindi, the concepts and preconceived notions tied to North India and South India. It was appreciated by many, including Hrithik Roshan and Taapsee Pannu.

On Thursday, Ayushmann took to social media and dropped the trailer of the film. It begins with introducing the actor as an undercover cop who works for the security of North-East India. He further mentions that his job is to deal with separatist groups in the region. The trailer then presents how Ayushmann enlists a woman to infiltrate the group and gather intelligence regarding separatists.

