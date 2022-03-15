BA Graduate Who Drives Auto Offers Free Rides To Women in Chennai after 10 PM

An autorickshaw driver in Chennai is spreading the message of humanity by offering free rides to women and the elderly. 50-year-old Raji Ashok has been challenging patriarchal norms and making women feel safe while travelling on public transport. Raji told ANI that she has been driving an auto for the last 23 years now, and has been giving free rides to girl students, the elderly, and women after 10 pm. She also offers free rides to the hospital in case of emergency. Raji has shared that even if a woman or an elderly person needs a ride to the hospital in the middle of the night, she makes sure to be available for them.

When the story of this female autorickshaw driver surfaced, people on the internet couldn’t hold back but lauded this one-a-kind driver for being such a great source of help to people in need. That’s why driving that auto-rickshaw for the last 23 years, but still great work, I cannot even think about something like that," a user tweeted, while another said, “Proud to hear about Raji Ashok, Her service towards humanity will inspire others."

Raji is a BA graduate, but despite her degree, she found it hard to find work in the city, hence opted to drive an autorickshaw for a living and to support her family. Raji moved from Kerala to Chennai with her husband, who is also an autorickshaw driver.

During the peak time of COVID-19, several auto-rickshaw drivers came forward and offered free rides to hospitals to COVID positive patients. From Bhopal to Ranchi and Delhi to Pune, several stories of auto-rickshaw drivers and their commitment towards work left the internet stunned. Not just the free rides, they had even got their vehicle fully equipped with PPE kits, masks, and sanitisers. Some even got oxygen cylinders installed so that no casualty takes place during the way, due to lack of oxygen.

