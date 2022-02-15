'Baahubali' Banana Has Made Andhra Pradesh Village Proud as Locals Click Selfies With Giant Stem

A ‘Baahubali’ banana stem was found to be 7-ft-long complete with fruits. The video of the rare occurrence went viral on social media as the humongous stem detached from the banana tree weighed about 60 kilograms. In fact, it is so long and hefty that it would take ample manpower to lift and count the banana fruits. In case you’re wondering, this Amritha species of banana tree was grown by Anala Sudershan at Vakatippa village in Kothapally Mandal from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. This banana stem has been a cynosure with gigantic size. The term ‘Baahubali banana’ stem was coined by the local people as it was detached from the main tree with more weight. It comprises 140 fruits and weighs 60 kg.

Sudershan said that he got a banana plant from his daughter who lives in Bengaluru. He sowed it some time ago and it gave good production of bananas and this Baahubali stem came as a surprise. Normally the banana tree or stem used to be 3 ft to 5 ft long and but this stem grew big and people took instant notice. Several youths visit to take selfies of the big banana stem and curious neighbourhood often comes along to quiz as to how it was sown and what were the ingredients used. It may not come as a surprise that the stem broke from and detached from the tree. The tree has two more similar stems and is expected to yield more fruits.

At Achhili village of Athreyapuram in the district, one Bhupathi Raju Venkata Satya Subba Raju has grown a Chakkarakeli species of banana tree which also has set a record. It was also big in size and the banana yield was impressive, to say the least. Subba Raju opted for the traditional method and used organic farming methods for the coconut which surprised all for its huge crops. The banana tree set a record by then as it was three and a half ft long. It had as many as 140 fruits and weighed 30 kilos. While there used to be banana stems that give up to 60 to 80 fruits and weigh up to 10 kilos.

