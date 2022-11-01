Baba Vanga's Shocking Predictions For 2023: Nuclear Blast in Asia to Solar Storms

Baba Vanga, the world-famous mystic, has made numerous prophecies in the past that have come true. From the death of Princess Diana to the Chornobyl disaster, she made several accurate predictions before leaving the world in 1996. Baba Vanga has also made several predictions for the coming years. One such is the end of the world. Given the accuracy of her predictions, there is bound to be fear about her prophecy about the end of the world. The mystic from Bulgaria also revealed some horrifying predictions concerning the year 2023.

Baba Vanga claimed that 2023 will see the occurrence of a solar storm or a solar tsunami which will severely damage the magnetic shield of the planet, reported Irish Mirror.

She prophesied that a large nation would use biological weapons against people. With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there’s a serious threat to the entire globe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly talked about the prospects of using nuclear weapons.

The prediction also included nuclear power plant explosions that might cause toxic clouds to envelop Asia. This explosion could cause several nations to contract life-threatening diseases.

Baba Vanga was fairly certain that aliens will invade Earth around 2023. She claimed that unidentified alien invaders will attack Earth and darkness would fall over the entire globe, resulting in the deaths of millions of people.

The Bulgarian mystic also indicated that in the upcoming year, humans would have complete control over the birthing process. People will be born in labs, where their skin tone and personalities will be chosen before birth.

Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, also known as Baba Vanga,was born in Bulgaria in 1911. She had lost her eyesight as a child. She made numerous forecasts before her death in 1996 that is now coming true and hence, she is thought to have had supernatural prowess.

