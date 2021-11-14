Babar Azam Responds to 8-Year-old Fan's Letter After Pakistan's Semi-final Defeat

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam may not have had an ideal end to what was an excellent ICC T20 World Cup campaign in UAE but he’s still leading from the front, motivating youngsters to take up the sport that he loves dearly. Responding to a young fan’s handwritten letter who was distraught after Pakistan’s defeat to Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, Azam expressed his gratitude to the 8-year-old, whose now-viral letter was shared by a Twitter user and a journalist on the microblogging site. “Dear Pakistani team, I am very proud, I love you Babar Azam. Well played everyone, nice batting, bowling. Yesterday in the match I felt proud that Pakistan is going to win then in the middle I was nervous, in the end I was scared and frightend. Inshallah in the future I will be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team, we will go to finals and win, (sic)" the letter read.

The fan further made a humble request to Azam, asking him to get the autographs of the entire unit on paper and have it posted to their house.

“Babar Azam and Pakistani team, love you my Pakistani team. You will win or loose. We still love you, (sic)" the young fan signed off the letter.

Sharing the heartwarming letter on his Twitter page, Azam wrote: “Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork. You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain."

The gesture by the Pakistani skipper was widely praised by cricket fans.

Earlier, Azam’s straightforward response to a journalist questioning Hasan Ali’s dropped catch at a crucial stage of the semi-final was lauded by many.

“Thank you so much. But I don’t feel that way [dropping Hasan Ali] because he’s my main bowler. He has won us so many games and obviously, players often drop catches.

“But the way he’s been fighting, I’ll definitely back him. It often happens with a player. If an individual has a bad day, he keeps on pushing himself. He is down right now but we’ll try to uplift his confidence. Logon ka kaam hai batein karna, hamara kam hai unko uthana (People will continue talking but we’ll keep backing our players," he added.

