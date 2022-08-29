'This Too Shall Pass': Indians Find Unique Way to Taunt Babar Azam After Rare Failure With Bat

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the cricketer in the form of his life, failed to get going in the big game against India in Asia Cup 2022 encounter in Dubai on Sunday. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and put the arch-rivals to bat first, Azam was expected to rip through the Indian bowling attack that lacked the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. That weren’t to be as Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped Azam on a short ball when the Pakistan skipper tried to pull but failed to get the best of timing on it. Arshdeep Singh took a regulation catch at short fine leg.

He was dismissed on just 10 as Pakistan suffered a huge blow early. The dismissal of the Pakistan skipper early on brought huge relief on Indian Twitter who knew how invaluable the wicket was.

Others, however, decided to tease Azam with his own words: “This too shall pass," they captioned the photo of Azam sitting in the dressing room after return.

Earlier in July, Babar Azam came out in support of fellow cricketer Virat Kohli as the former skipper’s lean patch continued during the second ODI.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong," Azam wrote in a tweet following India’s defeat in the second ODI.

Missing the first ODI against England with a groin injury, Kohli scored 16 in the second match, which India lost by 100 runs at Lord’s. Although the batting maverick started on a strong note as he hit three quality boundaries but once again got out after edging the ball to Jos Buttler off David Wiley behind the stumps.

