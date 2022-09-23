Babies Make 'Crying Face' in Mother's Womb When Exposed to Kale, Finds Study

In an interesting study published in Sage Journals, it is revealed that fetuses in the womb make a kind of ‘cry-face’ when exposed to the flavour of kale. However, it is completely opposite when their mother consumed carrots as their reaction was recorded to be a ‘laughter-face’. The study that was published this week suggests, “Findings of this study have important implications for understanding the earliest evidence for fetal abilities to sense and discriminate different flavours." For the study, researchers observed about 100 fetuses in healthy women in England.

The mothers were given capsules containing powdered versions of the aforementioned food items. While 35 women were put into an experimental group that was made to consume the capsule containing an organic kale flavour, the same number of women were put into another group that took the carrot-flavoured capsule. The remaining 30 were put into a control group that was obstinate from being exposed to either flavour. The researchers conducted 4D ultrasound scans on the women about 20 minutes after taking the capsules.

The result was such that most fetuses exposed to kale flavour appeared to be grim, meanwhile, those in the carrot group were smiling. The research suggested, “When fetuses were exposed to carrot flavour, they were more likely to show ‘laughter-face’ reactions, and when they were exposed to kale flavour, they were more likely to show ‘cry-face" reactions’. We also found that facial responses to flavours became more complex as fetuses matured."

After the conducted study, the researchers are trying to focus on finding if getting repeated exposure to certain flavours is what forms the factor for food preferences after birth. It is likely that a fetus that is routinely exposed to the flavour of kale or vegetables might develop a tolerance to enjoying the food later in life. Researchers also claim that mothers who follow a strict healthy diet during pregnancy are likely to find their kids are not fussy eaters. It is important to note, a detailed study regarding the same is yet to be performed for delivering more accurate answers.

