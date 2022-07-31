'Baburao Ka Kaccha': Simple 'Grandpa' Shorts Selling for Rs 15,000 Leaves Twitter Fuming

An ordinary pair of shorts priced at Rs 15,450 has left the internet baffled. Not just this but there is a shirt with it which is worth Rs 11,450. The image has been shared on Twitter by a user called Arshad Wahid. “Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?" he wrote in the caption. What has stunned people is that there is nothing that particularly stands out about these clothes that isn’t available in inexpensive versions. The clothes are just like your average everyday wear.

The shorts have blue and green stripes on them with red outlining and the shirt has a checkered print on it. Also, it is accompanied by the same green checkered print shorts. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the images have gone viral. “WTF their shirts are nice and somewhat reasonable for being dEsigNEr but 15k for shorts is insane." Tweeple can also be seen Retweeting the images with their caption. “We should make a list of boujee things whose prices make nooo sense. New Buzzfeed listicle type. Revive the trend. Or make a thread, like them bros [sic]," suggested a Twitter user. Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, an ordinary plastic bucket priced at Rs 25,999 on Amazon left customers baffled. This happened after a Twitter user put up the bizarre pricing, leaving netizens thinking if the price is a result of a human or machine error. It led to memes and jokes about what must be special in the bucket to justify its price.

“Seeing Babu Rao’s bucket on sale being posted by someone named Raju is just real life Phir Hera Pheri and we appreciate it," wrote a Twitter user.

Recently, another such bizarre pricing had left internet users scratching their heads. Amid the skyrocketing prices in Dublin, a user came up with an advertisement on the property rental website Airbnb. The advertisement was for a tent available for two guests at a staggering Rs 5,355.64 a night. The price was further reduced to Rs 4,579.46. The tent also offered one bed and bath, most probably in the house set up behind. The tent was built on a backyard concrete slab.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here