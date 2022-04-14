'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis Went Ballistic Against PBKS, IPL Fans Took a Bow With Memes

Dewald Brevis is nicknamed Baby AB for a reason. Brevis, who joined the Mumbai Indians camp, set the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on fire when he slammed a quickfire 49 in 25 that was laced with five towering sixes. While the 18-year-old cricketer fell short of the well-deserved half-century, he made an impact far and wide with a ruthless batting display reminding everyone of the legendary AB de Villiers. Notably, Brevis also smacked the biggest six of the IPL 2022, registering at 112 metres against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. As Baby AB trended on Twitter to celebrate the young talent, many others joined the party with memes lauding the Mumbai cricketer.

So impressed with his innings was Rohit Sharma that the Mumbai skipper came out on the field to pat the young lad on the back.

Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 3 crore to secure the services of Brevis who raised his stocks thanks to a player-of-the-tournament award-winning performance for South Africa at the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup in West Indies.

