Baby Argues With Mom After She Stops Her From Eating Paper; Watch Adorable Video

An adorable video of a mother’s argument with her baby daughter has left the internet in awe. The viral clip that was shared online by the baby’s mother has brought a smile to the face of thousands of internet users. In the video, the mom can be seen arguing with the child in order to stop her from eating paper. If the clip is anything to go by, the baby appears to be might intrigued by a piece of a red pamphlet. Although the visuals do not catch the baby in the act, it appears that she had been stopped multiple times by the mom. “I said no. You can’t eat the paper," says the mom in the background.

The baby doesn’t hold back and talks gibberish to let her mom know that she isn’t going to stop. The munchkin who is seated on the bed appears to be surprised and even makes a crying face to win the argument but the mom doesn’t budge at all. The video was shared on Instagram alongside the caption, “Life with a baby… excuse me for keeping you safe!" Meanwhile, the viral clip also comes with an inline caption that read, “Arguing with my 10-month-old because she insists on eating an information pamphlet. It is the adorable reaction of the baby that’s made the viral clip a delight for netizens. Take a look at the video below:

Within weeks the cute video has garnered over 5.5 lakh views and about 43 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of netizens who were beguiled by the baby’s cuteness flooded the comment section of the post with sweet responses. A user shared that their willpower would be easily defeated against the baby’s cute face, “I would have no willpower against that cute face. I would be like oh can I get you the New York Times for a snack? Wall Street journal?"

Another asked, “Why babies gotta be so cute when they are being unreasonable?" A netizen joked, “I bet saying no to her is so hard she’s so ready to devour any knowledge that she’d do it literally!!" One more joined, “Talk about devouring knowledge."

The 10-year-old has become quite an internet sensation at a young age. With an online profile dedicated to herself (managed by parents), the viral baby enjoys a social media following of over 7 thousand people.

