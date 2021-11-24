Baby Born on a Plane? Here's How to Get The Citizenship

The citizenship of a person born on land is decided by the nation in which she takes birth. But things are a bit different for babies born 1000 feet above the ground? Well, it is not easy to get citizenship as nations follow different rules in such cases. But why, you ask? Because on the basis of citizenship, a person gets all the facilities available in the country. According to rules, if a person is born in India, then he has every right to get citizenship even if his/her parents aren’t from here.

Every country has different guidelines, policies, and rules regarding the citizenship of children born on the plane with the help of Medical support personnel.

The citizenship of such babies can be better understood by this example - A pregnant lady goes into labour in a plane flying from India to the USA and delivers a child on the plane. Will the child born on a plane be a citizen of India or of America? The answer to this question is quite complicated.

The citizenship of such babies is decided on the basis of the location of the plane. The child will get the citizenship of that country in which the plane’s position is located at the time of the birth of the child. The parents can ask for citizenship for their child from that country’s government in which the plane was present at the time of the child’s birth.

At the same time, if the plane is at the US border, then Indian parents can get a certificate of US citizenship for their child by following guidelines set up by the authorities at the airport. On the other hand, if we reverse the matter and if a woman comes to India from America and gives birth to a child at the Indian border, then she can also ask for Indian citizenship for her child. However, after this, the child will not be able to get US citizenship because the Indian government allows single citizenship only.

