Baby Born With 'Permanent Smile' Condition Has Become a Social Media Star

In what comes as an extremely rare condition, a baby was born with a congenital anomaly called bilateral microstomia. Ayla Summer Mucha, born in December 2021, was diagnosed with this ultra-rare condition. This severely affects the aesthetics and function of the oral cavity. Due to this condition, the baby has got a permanent smile on her face and made her a social media star. Her mother shared several images of the baby on Instagram. Cristina Vercher and Blaize Mucha were given the news by the doctors in Australia as they said that Ayla developed this condition in the womb. Ms Vercher, while speaking to New York Post said, “Blaize and I were not aware of this condition nor had I ever met someone born with a macrostomia. So it came as a huge shock."

Sharing an adorable picture of the baby, she wrote, “My Darling Lala. Better late then never. Running 2 days behind at all times… Almost out of her premmie suits." This has melted hearts all across social media. Have a look at the picture:

“So bloody adorable, cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks already!!" commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “My love for you two beautiful women has grown so much every single day. And to my my little lala dotn grow up too quickly xx."

This condition has only 14 cases all across the world. However, the doctors at Flinders Medical Centre had seen it for the first time. Ultrasound scans for the mother did not show any abormality. “All I could think about as a mother was where I went wrong, especially when I had been so pedantic throughout my entire pregnancy," she said while talking to the New York Post.

The parents are now talking to doctors about a surgery to fix her wide smile. They are also trying to spread awareness about the same on Instagram. “We are yet to receive the exact specifications of the surgery, yet we know this involves a skin closure that results in minimal scarring," Vercher said while speaking to the Post. “The challenges we will face post surgery are worrying as a couple."

