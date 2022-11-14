Baby Elephant Accidentally Steps on its Own Trunk While Running Around, Video Goes Viral

Apart from accidentally stubbing your big toe on the leg of a table or hitting your funny bone, biting the tongue is one of the most annoying yet painful mishaps that humans can cause to themselves. The unbearable sting that occurs due to these minor accidents is something that humans take cautious about but can’t avoid. Something similar happens to elephants when they accidentally tend to step on their sensitive trunks. Now, a video of an incident capturing the painful mishap of a baby elephant has gone viral on the internet.

The Instagram user who shared the clip online did not think it is possible for elephants to accidentally step on their trunks. In the video, the baby elephant can be seen enjoying food offered to it by a man. The animal devours the food and begins to run around merrily before his happiness is disrupted by a minor mishap. The elephant accidentally steps on its trunk and comes to a halt. The animal quickly curls its trunk in a circular motion as a reaction to the incident. Watch the video below:

The internet has been sympathizing with the baby elephant ever since the video has gone viral. A user upon watching the clip commented, “You could tell he was in pain when he curled up his trunk." Another added “Equivalent of human biting their own tongue," one more joined, “Equivalent to stubbing your pinky toe on a table." A section of the internet also became utterly sad after watching the video. A user wrote, “Oh my gosh! That poor baby! It had to be throbbing terribly. This made me so sad," one more added, “You can tell it hurt him so much. Lil poor baby."

Meanwhile, a user who appeared to know some facts about baby elephants claimed, “Fun fact: calves don’t learn to fully control their trunks until they’re about a year old."

The viral clip has been viewed by more than two lakh people on the micro-blogging site.

