Baby Elephant Throws Massive Tantrum in Front of Mother, Watch Viral Video

Funny animal videos always come as a treat to watch. One such video doing the rounds on social media lately shows a baby elephant throwing a massive tantrum in front of its mother. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer via Twitter on Wednesday, September 28. Within just a day, the clip has left a slew of internet users in awe of the mother-baby duo. What’s more interesting is that a section of the internet can find the reaction of the mother elephant extremely relatable.

The short clip begins with a baby elephant throwing a tantrum as he refrains from walking its mother and sleeps on what appears to be their grazing field. The clip doesn’t capture the reason behind the baby’s frustration but it is sure that he is bothered by something. Meanwhile, the mother elephant aware of the baby’s reaction pays no attention and walks away silently. It appears the mother knows that the baby will calm down on its own if no one pays attention. While sharing the video online, the Twitter user wrote, “Baby throwing tantrums on getting frustrated…Relatable." Watch the viral video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. A barrage of internet users found the reaction of the mother utterly relatable. While one wrote, “And Mom not paying any heed to it… Relatable too!!"

Another added, “Doesn’t seem too concerning to mom!"

One more joined, “Aww, how cute and how human is that!! But human parents should learn from this..the Elephant mom just walks on."

Meanwhile, a netizen joked, “Bachpan ka dramas (Childhood dramas)."

The viral clip has garnered over 19,000 views on the micro-blogging site.

