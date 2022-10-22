Baby Elephant Trying to Control Its Trunk is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Baby animals, especially baby elephants, are incredibly cute and their antics are guaranteed to put a smile on your face every time. These animals are mostly clueless about things while growing up. To begin with, they have no idea about how to use their adorable little trunks. A video of a baby elephant attempting and failing to control its trunk has surfaced, and it is possibly the cutest thing on the internet today. The little tusker can be seen circling its trunk like a helicopter fan, apparently confused with how uncooperative it is. Since a flock of egrets can be seen sitting next to the elephant in the video, one may even assume that the elephant is attempting to play with them.

“Baby elephants usually don’t learn to control their trunks until they are about a year old, resulting in such behaviour may occur," the caption posted with the video.

The video has received over 39.8 million views with tons of reactions on Twitter. This is so cute! Lol, animals are funny, " a user reacting to the video while another commented, “Please! I love this too much."

Another video of an elephant calf trying to control his trunk was shared in the comments section of the same tweet by a user who claimed it was filmed ten years ago. “Reminds me of this little chappie I filmed 10 years ago. Look how proud when he plucks a single piece of grass!" the user commented along with the video.

It takes the calves around 6 to 8 months to start learning how to use their trunk for grazing and drinking. By the time they are a year old, they can handle it very well like adult elephants, according to a ranger’s blog at South Africa’s Tintswalo Safari Lodge. It’s a difficult skill to master because the trunk has over 50,000 separate muscle units

National Geographic claims that baby elephants frequently engage in this odd behaviour while first learning how to control their trunks.

