Baby Elephant’s Attempt to Stand, Walk Will Inspire You to Never Give Up

There are many ups and downs in life. Sometimes we fall, sometimes we rise. But what matters is not giving up midway. This is a hard lesson that life teaches you, over time. Not only humans, but animals also have to abide by this rule. This recent viral video of a baby elephant will give you the same impression.

An account named Jaiky Yadav uploaded the adorable video of an elephant calf trying its best to walk on its feet but failing every time. However, the calf’s “not giving up" attitude made it a winner in the eyes of the netizens.

“It is not easy to stand on your own feet, it is not difficult even if you keep trying," read the inspiring caption of the post.

The now-viral clip reveals a presumably newborn elephant trying to take its first baby steps. It staggers a little, falls on its trunk, and then gets up again in an attempt to walk on its feet. Although the calf succeeds in maintaining its balance when on all fours, the moment it tries to take a stride, it falls again miserably.

The video concludes abruptly with the baby tusker crawling forward until it manages to rise halfway up. Although the video does not indicate whether the calf succeeds in walking, its genuine effort of trying till the last breath has grabbed the attention of the Internet community.

The cyberspace population has landed in the comment section to express their reactions to the inspiring video. “The strength is in trying again," wrote one user. Another agreed, “Those who try, never fail."

The video has clocked more than 358.3k views along with over 5k likes on the micro-blogging platform. Has this baby elephant inspired you yet?

