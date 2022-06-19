WATCH: Baby Kangaroo's Disgusted Expression After Swallowing Dirt is Too Relatable

Social media is swamped with quirky videos of various animals exhibiting funny and weird activities, which is hard to miss. Case in point, this video of a baby Kangaroo making a disgusted face after getting a little dirt in his mouth is all things cute. The short clip was posted on Twitter by the San Antonio Zoological Society on June 16. And as soon as the video was tweeted, baby Kangaroo’s reaction quickly grabbed everyone’s attention and started making the rounds of the internet.

The now-viral video opens to show the baby kangaroo eating something in his enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in Texas, and while eating he gets a bit of dirt in his mouth. Then the video shows the baby kangaroo using its hands to wipe his tongue. Moreover, as the video moves further, the baby kangaroo can be seen sticking his tongue out in a puking expression. While posting the video on their Twitter page, the San Antonio Zoological Society wrote in the caption, “Pyrite’s joey got some dirt in his mouth and had quite the reaction," and ended it with a handful of laughing emoticons.

The video of the baby kangaroo’s adorable reaction has grabbed the attention of many netizens. So far, the video has been viewed more than a thousand times and is still going around the internet. Even the comments section has been flooded by the users, who couldn’t stop but adore the cute reaction. One user wrote, “Gee! How did I get this stuff in my mouth." Another jokingly commented, “Yeah that’s about what I do when I get dirt in my mouth," and ended with a laughing emoticon. A third user wrote, “Give him something to drink."

Recently, the Twitter page of the zoological society dropped a video of a tiger playing with a plastic container early in the morning in his enclosure. The caption of the video revealed that the tiger’s name is Jeda.

While posting the video on Friday, they wrote in the caption, “Jeda started his morning with some play time in the pool!"

