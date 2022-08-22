Baby Panda Tries To Climb Hammock, What Happened Next Will Bring A Smile To Your Face

After a very stressful day or week, we could all do with some time away, relaxing in a hammock. However, we would hope our attempts to unwind turn out to be better than the panda in this viral video.

In the video posted on Twitter, a baby panda is seen trying to climb a hammock. The cute little animal reaches near the swing and grabs it with his two front hands and tries to climb up on the swing. He succeeds in doing so but then falls on the other side.

Looking confused, the panda tries to clamber back again onto the purple-white stripes swing, but the hammock flips around twice. When he cannot make it even after many attempts, he hangs halfway on the hammock and starts swinging. People are very fond of his cute antics.

This funny yet adorable video was posted on the Twitter account @buitengebieden with the caption “Baby panda trying to get on a hammock." This 31 seconds clip has garnered 7.6 million views.

Seeing the video many people reacted in the comment section. Another similar video has also been posted in the comment box in which a panda is seen climbing on the swing. Meanwhile, the other panda is stopping him from doing so.

A woman said that Pandas are the cutest creatures on this earth.

Another woman shared a tattoo of her hand in which a panda is lying on a swing, saying she has proof that the animal sat on the swing.

