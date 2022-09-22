Baby Pulled Out Alive 30 Hours After Building Collapse in Jordan, Watch Rescue Video

A four-month-old baby named Malak was rescued from rubble after a four-storey building collapsed in the capital of Jordan last week. The infant was pulled out of the rubble alive after 30 hours of the rigorous rescue operation. The incident that happened on September 13 claimed the lives of 14 persons.

The residential building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, Amman. According to Metro.co.uk, a huge search was launched after 25 people were said to be trapped.

A video has been shared by Jordan Civil Defense on Twitter. The footage shows the crew members reaching into a small hole in the pile of debris to safely take out Malak. The baby suffered minor bruises. After being rescued, she was rushed to the hospital. Ever since the rescue, netizens have been calling her ‘an icon of hope and life.’

Her mother who sells perfume and make-up said that she left her daughter with a friend who lived in the basement of the building so that she could deliver an order. It was just a few minutes later when the building collapsed.

The mother informed that the doctor told her it was a miracle for her daughter to come out safely from under the debris of a four-storey building. “I had a gut feeling that she was alive, and my husband had reassured me that she was waiting for us," she told AFP.

As per the local news agency of Jordan, the public prosecutor Hassan al-Abdallat ordered the arrest of three people. They are said to be the residential building’s manager as well as two other people involved in maintenance work.

