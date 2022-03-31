Baby with Two Heads, Three Arms Born in MP in Rare Partial Twinning Case

Every now and then, we come across incidents of genetic abnormalities and growth restriction in newborn babies. With that being said, on Wednesday a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam gave birth to a baby with two heads and three hands. Due to the seriousness and rareness of the case, doctors have reportedly referred the child to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore. The third hand of the baby is towards the back, between the two heads, as per news agency ANI.

As per the report, Dr. Brajesh Lahoti of Indore’s MY Hospital has informed that the baby is stable on the support system. In addition, the baby is suffering from a condition called Dicephalic Parapagus, which is a rare form of partial twinning. During the sonography, the baby appeared to be like a twin. A report by India Today informed that in such cases, many children either die in the womb or within 48 hours of birth. Additionally, there is an option of surgery, but 60 to 70 percent of such children do not survive.

Dicephalic Parapagus is a very rare phenomenon and is also called parapagus dicephalus. The babies conjoined this way are sometimes called “two-headed babies". As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the condition affects 1 in 50,000 to 100,000, however since 60 percent are stillborn or die shortly after birth, it affects 1 in 200,000 live births. In addition, Dicephalic twins represent around 11 percent of all conjoined twins.

The duplication of limbs and organs differs from case to case. There is a chance that in some cases only one head is partially developed called anencephalic or both may be complete. There are also cases where two complete hearts are present, improving the chances of survival. The total number of arms also varies, it may be two, three, or four.

This isn’t the first case of Dicephalic Parapagus in the country, earlier in November 2019, a woman in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh gave birth to conjoined twins with two heads and three arms. In 2017, two boys were also born with the same condition, but unfortunately, they died just 24-hours after birth. The condition was also reported among animals, as in January this year a cow in Gangaikondan village of Tamil Nadu gave birth to a calf with two heads and four eyes.

