Baby X Æ A-Xii Makes Special Appearance During Dad Elon Musk's Starship Presentation

The pandemic has forced a lot of us to work from home, which involves attending zoom meetings while also taking care of our family. Right from the beginning of the lockdowns, several videos went viral on social media where family members made a “guest appearance" during these meetings. If you think these incidents are only limited to the general public, you might be wrong, since the world’s richest man faced the same issue. Elon Musk was attending SpaceX’s Starship program during a talk organised by the National Academies Space Studies Board recently. As Musk turned on his camera when it was his turn to sleep, viewers were surprised by little X Æ A-12 sitting on his dad’s lap.

X Æ A-12 curiously looked at the camera while Musk prepared to start speaking. As the screen had videos of rockets, X Æ A-12’s curiosity grew and Musk, probably sensing it, tells him what he is watching is a rocket’. A few minutes later, two men enter and took take away the kid. The baby could be seen crying while he was taken outside the room.

Washington Post journalist Christian Davenport took to Twitter to share a screengrab of Musk and his son during the meeting. He wrote in the caption, “Elon and baby giving a Starship presentation. As he once told me, ‘Mars needs babies.'" Musk wasted no time and replied, “It does need people!" X AE A-XII was born to Musk and Canadian singer Grimes on May 4 last year. She had then shared the pronunciation of the name, as “ex- eye".

A similar incident happened with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier this month. Ardern was busy telling the nation about important revisions to Covid-19 restrictions when an unexpected voice cut in: “mummy"? In a situation familiar to parents worldwide, the leader’s three-year-old daughter Neve had decided everything, even the affairs of state, could wait. “You’re meant to be in bed, darling," the 41-year-old Kiwi leader says, turning away from the Monday’s Facebook livestream to offer an also-familiar observation-cum-plea. “No," Neve responds undeterred, launching what ended up being protracted, and for Ardern, fruitless, negotiations.

“It’s bedtime, darling, pop back to bed. I’ll come and see you in a second. I’ll come and see you in a minute. Okay, — sorry, everybody," Ardern says with a wry smile.

“Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn’t it? I thought here’s a moment I’ll do a Facebook Live, It will be nice and safe. Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime? Thankfully, my mum’s here so she can help out."

