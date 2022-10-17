Babysitter Reveals She Once Took a Toddler on Week-Long Trip; What Happened Next

Unlike conventional services, babysitting needs a person to do nothing but look after a baby or a young child whose parents are away due to work or other reasons. However, while one is allowed to get innovative in other jobs, one must stick to the rules when it is babysitting as you have no right over the child. A former babysitter, however, shared an unbelievable story of taking a two-year-old baby boy with her on a week-long holiday trip without informing the boy’s parents.

The woman has about 2,400 followers on TikTok, and she posted a video talking about the ordeal and claiming it to be the “biggest mistake" of her life in the viral video. She explained, “I was 20 and newly married. I lived next door to a family with a toddler. He was two. I used to look after him and sometimes babysit for a couple of hours to help his mum out."

The Mirror reported that the woman with the username @seenasyouasked was asked by the parents if she could look after the two-year-old for an evening. The babysitter did not have a problem, except she was going on a week-long holiday trip on Tuesday.

The two “did not communicate clearly" which led to the babysitter taking the baby with her on the holiday. As she did not have the parent’s phone numbers, she was worried about how she would inform them. She then sent a postcard which they received in time.

While she was expecting the mother to be furious, after returning from the trip, however, she found the mom to be very cool about the situation as the postcard had reached her in time. While the mother did not expect this to happen, she was glad that she was informed in any way possible and thanked the babysitter for providing the mother with a week’s break from her baby’s responsibilities.

