'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Boy Sahdev Dirdo is Now Launching His NFT Collection

Sahdev Dirdo of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ fame has not only recovered after being in an accident, but also has some other good news for his fans now. The ten-year-old is all set to step into the metaverse with plans to launch his own NFT collection. Dirdo first took to Instagram to share the news of his recovery. In a video, he informed his followers that he has made full recovery and also thanked them for their prayers and wishes. Thanks was given to doctors and nursing staff as well for aiding his recovery. “Words will never be enough. Thank you all for all the prayers and wishes," the caption to the Instagram video read. Soon after, he shared another post from celebrity NFT marketplace nOFTEN. It stated that Dirdo was all set to venture into the metaverse and also invited people to take a look at what was available in his store.

The nOFTEN post on Instagram reads: “Sahdev Dirdo, 10yr old singer and internet sensation who shot to fame with ‘Bachpan ka Pyar’ is all set to step into the metaverse with @nOFTEN_NFT India’s celebrity metaverse marketplace. Do you want to see what’s in his store? Head to nOFTEN.com now!"

Advertisement

After his meteoric rise to social media popularity, Dirdo has seen it all: from collaborating with Badshah, being invited on Indian Idol 12 to being trolled for it. He suffered a head injury in a road accident last month, with Badshah praying for his recovery soon after. The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shabri Nagar area here and Dirdo, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the rider sustained minor bruises, said Sukma Superintendent, Sunil Sharma. The boy was rushed to the district hospital and after preliminary treatment was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital, Sharma added. On being alerted about the accident, Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar and Sharma visited the district hospital and enquired about his condition. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed Nandanwar to provide the best medical aid at the earliest to Dirdo, an official statement said.

Dirdo, a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, became an Internet sensation in the middle of last year after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ in school uniform went viral.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.