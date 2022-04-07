Bad Sport: French Tennis Player Slaps Opponent after Losing Match

A tennis tournament in Ghana soon turned into a brawl after one of the players slapped his opponent after losing. The distasteful incident was captured by spectators on camera and was widely shared on the internet. The tennis match was between French player Michael Kouame and Ghana’s Rapphael Nii Ankrah. They were playing in the first round of the ITF juniors tournament in Ghana where the 15-year-old French tennis player lost the match to Ankrah.

In the clip uploaded by a user on Twitter, Kouame was seen walking towards the net after losing the match. He waits for Ankrah to shake hands but shockingly ends up slapping his opponent. Startled by the slap, Ankrah even argues with Kouame for a moment. However, the reason behind Kouame’s action could not be ascertained.

https://twitter.com/Kwesi_Gibson/status/1511036591044759561

In a subsequent video uploaded by the same user, it could be seen how the slap led to a ruckus at the match venue. Soon, supporters of the tennis players picked up fights with each other and turned the juniors tournament into an ugly brawl.

https://twitter.com/Kwesi_Gibson/status/1511083902382792716

The video was first shared by the Functional Tennis podcast which later said in an Instagram story that they were taking down the clip. A Ghana-based tennis coach then managed to obtain the video and posted it on Twitter, New York Post reported.

Ankrah had managed to beat Kouame, who was the no.1 seed in the tournament. While Kouame is ranked No. 589 on the ITF Junior Rankings, Ankrah is ranked No. 1688 currently. The Ghana player then advanced into the second round after the first round ended with scores (6-2, 6-7, 7-6). Ankrah will now face Ishmael Nii Nortey Dowuona who is also from Ghana. On Tuesday, Ankrah played a doubles match against France’s Mickael Kaouk and Italy’s Davide Brunetti.

