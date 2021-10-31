'Bada Shauk Si': Asif Ali Sharing His Love for Bikes in Viral Interview is a Must Watch

Pakistan batter Asif Ali is currently making headlines after he impressed cricket fans and experts worldwide by smashing 4 sixes in an over against Afghanistan and guiding his team to a third straight win in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Pakistan needed 24 off the last 12 balls to take the game home and the right-hand batter made the job easy for his side with four mighty shots against Afghanistan pacer Karim Janat. As Asif trended on social media, with fans and critics hailing his finishing skills, an old interview of the batter has surfaced on the Internet where he talks about his love for bikes.

The video was shared by Pakistan journalist Shiraz Hassan on Twitter, who captioned it, “Asif Ali narrates the story of his new Honda 125 and his love for old Yamaha bike!" Asif says in the interview about how he got selected in one of his first tournaments but did not get to play in it. His team was runner-up in the tournament and he got a cheque of Rs 55,000 as prize money. He says that he wondered what he would do with that money since his salary used to be just Rs 5,000 during those days. Since he was fond of Honda 125, he went out and bought the bike for Rs 50,000.

He then says that he used to have an old Yamaha motorcycle during those days, but when one day he returned home from playing another tournament, he could not find it. Worried, he asked his elder brother what happened to it, who responded to him saying that he sold it for Rs 5,000 to a scrap dealer. Asif was heartbroken as although the bike used to break down frequently, it helped him and his family during tough times. He added that the Yamaha was a pride for the family. When his grandfather had purchased it, people from neighbouring villages would visit to see their Yamaha. It was a huge feat for a family to buy one in those days.

Asif’s splendid knock against Afghanistan remains a match-winning performance. With 24 remaining to chase, he began the 18th over with a six over long-off. Although Janat managed to pacify the situation with a dot ball the Pakistan batter had different plans. He hit one more six off the third ball, over deep-mid-wicket, and deposited another over bowler’s head, followed by a dot ball. With just six off seven deliveries, Asif decided to finish it off in style with another maximum.

