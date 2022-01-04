'Badass' Biden Trends After Video of US President Deplaning Air Force One Amid Blizzard

US President Joe Biden is no stranger to virality. This time, he is grabbing eyeballs for the way he exited from Air Force One, the official plane for presidential travel, amid a blizzard. It’s not everyday that a president of a nation is branded a ‘badass’ but Biden can lay claim to that honour too, now. A video of Biden deplaning the Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland caught people’s attention for the way he coolly handled the wind and heavy snowstorm. “President Biden looks like a badass getting off Air Force One in the snow," wrote the Palmer Report while tweeting a picture from the scene.

People praised him for the way he conducted himself with one user writing, “Dude walked down snow covered stairs in a blizzard w/o missing a beat. That ain’t easy to do. I’d have probably taken one step and then a nosedive to the ground."

Many compared him to former President Donald Trump and how he had given a ‘rain’ check on honouring America’s war heroes because he didn’t want to “ruin his hair."

One user said, “Biden took Air Force One back to Joint Base Andrews in the middle of a snowstorm to get back to work. Trump would still be golfing at the “Winter White House" in these conditions."

The Independent reported that Biden was on his way back after a break in Delaware when the blizzard snowed in the US capital Washington DC. Earlier in 2021, the 79-year-old had stumbled on the Air Force One steps and trolled online.

