Balding Man Regains Shiny Hair After he Gave up Shampooing

A man, who was suffering from hair fall and on the verge of being bald, has stated that he restored his receding hairline and now had a full head of hair after he stopped washing it.

Nick Coetzee claims in a video uploaded on social media outlining his new method that he realised he needed to start his hair to produce “natural oils" to maintain its health. The video, which was first shared on TikTok, quickly went viral. It has received over 4000 views on Instagram.

He initially became aware of his hair loss when his hairline began to recede and strands of hair began to come out. The condition deteriorated over time, with clumps of hair falling out daily.

He says, “Clumps of hair would start falling on my clothes and I’d take an extra shirt to class because I knew that my clothes would be covered in hair by the end of the first lesson."

In an attempt to find a remedy, Nick hypothesised that his hair loss was being exacerbated by the chemicals he was using. He just stopped shampooing his hair. Nick claims that after giving up shampoo, he noticed a difference in the quality of his hair just a few weeks later.

He further stated, “Surprisingly, my hair got a lot healthier, and now I have found that there’s an entire movement around it, it’s called the ‘no-poo movement’."

The premise behind his argument is that we believe that if we stop washing our hair, it would grow greasy, and it will, as Nick explained in his video. However, the natural oils will return after that. Previously, we used to eliminate them with a slew of harsh chemicals. And once the natural oils are restored, our hair will be wonderfully healthy without the need for washing.

However, he clarifies in the caption that by “not washing," he means “without using shampoo," and that he still rinses his hair twice a day.

He claims he hasn’t used any chemical items on his hair in six years, including shampoo and conditioner.

