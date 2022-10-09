Balenciaga Collaborates With Lay's, Makes a Bag Which Exactly Looks Like the Packet of Chips

Luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga, is yet again grabbing headlines for an outright bizarre product that it recently launched. Balenciaga has launched a bag in collaboration with Lay’s, the American potato chips brand. As similar as they are to the packet of chips, the bags made their debut at the Paris Fashion Week. These bags have been released in three colours- blue, yellow and a mix of red and black. Not just this but the detailing of the bag also imitates the chips cover design. The only difference is the zip attached at the opening of the bag.

Since its launch, the images of these bags have gone viral on social media. The creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, posted pictures of the same on his account. In the caption, he wrote, “Balenciaga’s next must-have bag, Lay’s-Branded Bag."

Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile earlier, Balenciaga launched a pouch that derived inspiration from garbage bin bags and looked the same. The trash pouch differs from an actual garbage bin back in terms of the material used. Instead of plastic, Balenciaga has used supple calfskin leather. Rest everything looks almost the same. Turns out, the brand does have some awareness about their latest product and knows how outlandish it is. Talking to Women’s Wear Daily, Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, said, “I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?"

The bag was first revealed at Demna’s Winter 2022 show, which featured the new fabrics by the Spanish fashion house amid blizzard and a white backdrop. Models, donning the latest designs, are seen carrying the trash bag with them while walking on the snowy ramp.

