Balenciaga Launches 'Fully Destroyed' Sneakers Worth Rs 48,000 and Twitter is Distressed

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has launched its overly distressed sneakers, dubbed ‘Paris Sneaker’. While the brand is known for such over-the-top products, the price for these new products has left the netizens completely shocked. They are priced at a whopping $625 (Rs 48,243) and $495 (Rs 38,208) for two different colours and are available for pre-order. Also, they are made using fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with rips all over the fabric. The brand’s logo is printed at the edge of the toe. Even though the netizens are baffled, they took some time out to create memes on the same and had some hilarious reactions. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Balenciaga has added a note explaining the idea behind their new line of sneakers. The brand claims that the sneakers are “a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look." They are available in red, black and white colours. Also, these ripped sneakers are a limited edition of 100 pairs.

They will be available worldwide on their website. As of now, it is available in European markets. The US and Middle East stores will have the collection on May 16. Japan is expected to have the collection on May 23.

Earlier this year, Balenciaga’s approach to inviting their guests to Paris Fashion week was hotly debated online. The French company utilised crushed Apple iPhones to invite guests to its Autumn/Winter 2022 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, rather than typical paper or digital invitations. The date and time of Balenciaga’s show at Paris Fashion Week were inscribed on each iPhone, according to the Daily Mail.

