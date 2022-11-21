Balenciaga Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Ads Showing Little Girls With Teddies in Bondage Gear

Luxury brand Balenciaga is courting controversy with an ad campaign that many online have deemed “disturbing" and “inappropriate". One of the ads from Balenciaga’s website shows a child model standing on a bed holding a teddy wearing what appears to be bondage gear. Another photo that features on the gift shop section shows another child holding a teddy in similar gear. At the time of writing this article, all of Balenciaga’s Instagram posts appear to have been removed.

Photographer Gabriel Galimberti who shot the photos for Balenciaga shared another snap on his Instagram, where another little girl is shown in a room featuring a variety of items, including the two teddies in bondage gear. Twitter users have been severely criticising the campaign.

Advertisement

Earlier, after Elon Musk’s takeover, Balenciaga erased its profile from the platform.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here